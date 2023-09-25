Six Men Allegedly Assault, Strip Dalit Woman Naked in Bihar Over Lending Dispute

A group of six men allegedly assaulted a Dalit woman and stripped her naked over a loan dispute in Bihar.

Details: The incident reportedly occurred at Mosimpur village in the state's Patna district on Saturday, 23 September.

The victim has suffered serious injuries and is receiving medical treatment at a hospital, the police said.

The assault: In a police complaint accessed by The Quint, the victim alleged that village strongman Pramod Singh, his son Anshu, and four other men abducted her when she had gone outside the house to get water from a handpump on Saturday night.