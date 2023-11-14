ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Aluva Child Rape & Murder: Accused Asfaq Alam Sentenced to Death by POCSO Court

Alam faced 16 charges in the case, including murder, rape, and aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

The Quint
Published
Gender
1 min read
Aluva Child Rape & Murder: Accused Asfaq Alam Sentenced to Death by POCSO Court
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

(Trigger warning: Mentions of rape, murder, and violence against children)

The Ernakulam Additional District Sessions Court on Tuesday, 14 November, sentenced Asfaq Alam to death for raping and murdering the five-year-old daughter of a Bihari migrant couple in Kerala's Aluva in July this year.

What happened? The five-year-old girl was abducted by Alam on the afternoon of 28 July from outside her home. Her body was discovered the next day near the Aluva market where she was brutally raped and murdered.

The case: Alam faced 16 charges in the case, including murder, rape, unnatural sex, kidnapping, and aggravated penetrative sexual assault, and was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read

Kerala Child Rape & Murder: Accused Asfaq Alam Committed Crime Alone, Say Police

Kerala Child Rape & Murder: Accused Asfaq Alam Committed Crime Alone, Say Police
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
The court, which began hearing case on 7 September, had found him guilty of these offences on 4 November – four months after the commission of the crime.

More details: He was awarded the death penalty for murdering the child and life imprisonment for the POCSO offences. He received an additional five years for hiding the evidence.

Alam is also learnt to have a criminal history and was involved in a child molestation case in New Delhi.

Also Read

'Kerala Achha Hai': Under Scrutiny, Migrant Workers Face Tough Perception Battle

'Kerala Achha Hai': Under Scrutiny, Migrant Workers Face Tough Perception Battle

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from gender

Topics:  Kerala   Sexual Assault Case 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×