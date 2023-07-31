'Kerala Is Home to Us, but...': Kin of 5-Yr-Old Bihar Girl Who Was Raped, Killed

"Do you know what her favourite subjects were? Malayalam and English. She spoke better Malayalam than I ever did," 27-year-old Meera (name changed to protect identity), mother of a five-year-old girl from Bihar, who was brutally sexually assaulted and murdered in Aluva, in Kerala's Ernakulam district, told The Quint.

Meera's daughter – the second of her four children – was abducted at around 3 pm on Friday, 28 July, allegedly by her neighbour, Asfaq Alam, a migrant worker from Bihar.

Based on a missing person complaint, Alam, aged 29, was picked up by the police on Friday night, but "as he was heavily inebriated, the police could not get anything out of him," an official from the Aluva East Police Station told The Quint.

The police found the child's body inside a sack at Aluva Market on Saturday, 29 July – nearly 21 hours after she was abducted. It was later confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted and strangled to death, the police official said.