World Hepatitis Day 2022: Theme, History, and Significance

World Hepatitis Day is celebrated on 28 July every year to raise awareness among people about the viral disease. The hepatitis virus is of various types or we can say it has five primary strains, known as types A, B, C, D, and E.

They all cause liver disease, but they are all different from each other in terms of origin, transmission, and severity.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 354 million people in the world are living with hepatitis B and C. It is difficult to diagnose and treat the condition.

Let's have a quick look at the theme, history, and significance of World Hepatitis day 2022.