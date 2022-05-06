TN NGO and Hospital to Provide Free Hepatitis Vaccine for Transgender People

A Tamil Nadu-based social organisation, 'Thozhi', has joined hands with SIMS (SRM Institutes For Medical Science) hospital to provide free Hepatitis vaccine for the transgender community.

Hepatitis B is a life-threatening liver ailment caused by the Hepatitis B virus, which can turn chronic.

The NGO, 'Thozhi', in a statement said it has been working among the transgender community for several years and is now associating with the SIMS hospital for providing Hepatitis B vaccine to the community.