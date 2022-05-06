TN NGO and Hospital to Provide Free Hepatitis Vaccine for Transgender People
Hepatitis B is a life-threatening liver ailment caused by the Hepatitis B virus, which can turn chronic.
A Tamil Nadu-based social organisation, 'Thozhi', has joined hands with SIMS (SRM Institutes For Medical Science) hospital to provide free Hepatitis vaccine for the transgender community.
Hepatitis B is a life-threatening liver ailment caused by the Hepatitis B virus, which can turn chronic.
The NGO, 'Thozhi', in a statement said it has been working among the transgender community for several years and is now associating with the SIMS hospital for providing Hepatitis B vaccine to the community.
The drive, which is aimed at providing vaccination to 1,000 transgender people, commenced on 1 May and will continue till 5 May.
The statement also said that chronic Hepatitis B leads to liver failure, cancer in the liver, and liver cirrhosis that can last a lifetime.
'A Noble Endeavour': Transgender Artist on the Initiative
The SIMS hospital authorities told IANS that they are planning to conduct awareness campaigns about Hepatitis B, especially among the school and college students.
While speaking to IANS, Dr Raju Sivaswamy of SIMS hospital said, "We are planning to conduct a Hepatitis B awareness campaign among students from schools and colleges."
He added that Hepatitis B can turn into a chronic illness and once contracted will create major problems including liver cirrhosis that can leave a lasting scar on the liver.
While speaking to IANS, Kalki Subramaniam, a transgender and also an artist and public speaker said:
"This is a novel initiative by 'Thozhi' for the marginalised transgender community. I wholeheartedly appreciate the initiative of the SIMS hospital management along with 'Thozhi' for the noble endeavour."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.