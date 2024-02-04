World Cancer Day 2024: Theme, Wishes, Messages & Quotes

1. "Cancer opens many doors. One of the most important is your heart.” – Greg Anderson

2. “You have to be willing to give up the life you planned, and instead, greet the life that is waiting for you.” - Joseph Campbell

3. “Hope is like the sun, which, as we journey toward it, casts the shadow of our burden behind us.” - Samuel Smiles

4. "Don't let pain define you, let it refine you." - Tim Fargo

5. “Cancer didn’t bring me to my knees, it brought me to my feet.” - Michael Douglas

6. “There’s no one way to tell how our experiences change us or shape us. Not all transformations are visible. What I’ve learnt is to never let it hold me back. I’d rather dress up and show up!” -Sonali Bendre

7. “You can be a victim of cancer or a survivor of cancer. It’s a mindset.” – Dave Pelzer

8. "Cancer is a marathon – you can't look at the finish line. You take it moment by moment, sometimes breath by breath, other times step by step." - Sarah Betz Bucciero.

9. “Cancer cannot cripple love, it cannot shatter hope, it cannot conquer the spirit.” - Unknown

10. “Our way is not soft grass; it’s a mountain path with lots of rocks. But it goes upwards, forward, toward the sun.” - Ruth Westheimer