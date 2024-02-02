ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

World Cancer Day 2024 Date: History, Importance, Theme, and How To Celebrate

World Cancer Day 2024: The day will be observed across the globe on Sunday, 4 February.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
World Cancer Day 2024: World Cancer Day is observed on 4 February, every year to raise awareness about cancer and to strengthen actions for improving cancer care, detection, prevention, and treatment.

Cancer is a type of abnormal growth of cells that divide uncontrollably in the human body. It can affect any organ or tissue in the body and can spread from one body part to another.

World Cancer Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Cancer Day 2024 is 'Close the care gap: Everyone deserves access to cancer care.'

This is part of a three-year-long campaign from 2022 to 2024 by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). The UICC is focusing on a single agenda under this campaign. The agenda for 2024 is 'Together, we challenge those in power.'

World Cancer Day 2024: History

World Cancer Day has a long history of being a day dedicated to raising awareness about cancer.

The first World Cancer Day was observed on 4 February 2000, following the proposal of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) during the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium in Paris.

UICC established the day to promote understanding about cancer, encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment, and to highlight the importance of support for individuals and families affected by cancer.

Since its inception, World Cancer Day has grown in significance and scope every year. It is now an opportunity for governments, organisations, and individuals worldwide to collaborate in the fight against cancer.

World Cancer Day 2024: Significance

World Cancer Day serves as a platform for various activities, including educational programmes, fundraising events, and awareness campaigns, all aimed at reducing the global impact of cancer.

One of the most important aspects of World Cancer Day is the emphasis on early detection. Early detection increases the chances of successful treatment and can help reduce the risk of cancer spreading to other parts of the body.

This is why it is critical to have regular checkups with a doctor and to be aware of the warning signs of cancer. Cancer Day is also meant to highlight the importance of healthy lifestyles and a supportive environment for those affected by cancer.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight.)

