World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Theme, Significance, History and Posters
World Breastfeeding week 2022 will be celebrated from 1 August to 7 August 2022.
World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year across the world from August 1 to August 7. The global campaign is organized to raise awareness about breastfeeding and its benefits.
Following a surge in the infant mortality rate, there was a drop in the number of mothers who wanted to breastfeed. The initiative became essential and WHO recommended that it was important to breastfeed a child until it turns 2. While everyone has the right to make their own decisions, breastfeeding can have a significant impact on the health of a mother and baby.
This World Breastfeeding Week, let’s join hands and promote breastfeeding while educating ourselves and others about the theme, history, and significance of world breastfeeding week.
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Theme
The world Breastfeeding Week 2022 campaign will be promoted with a #WBW2022. The main aim of the theme is to focus on strengthening the capacity of actors that have to protect, promote and support breastfeeding across different levels of society since they make up the warm chain of support for breastfeeding.
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Significance
The breastfeeding week aims to promote breastfeeding and encourage women across the globe to breastfeed their children for a certain period, at least two years after birth.
The week aims to recognize the significance of breastfeeding and why is it essential for newborns and their mothers. It also helps educate people about the advantages of the process.
During World Breastfeeding Week, people come to know about several facts regarding breastfeeding, including what a nursing mother should eat, when she should feed the child, etc.
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: History
The World Breastfeeding Week is one of the largest joint campaigns undertaken by The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF. Organized by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA), it aims to promote the benefits of breastfeeding.
World Breastfeeding Week has been celebrated since 1992 and began promoting various strategies to encourage breastfeeding. During the week, various methods are used to inform people about the issue and the interesting history surrounding breastfeeding.
Infant formulas were introduced in the market by the 19th century and women abandoned traditional breastfeeding, they even viewed the process as a negative process in the early 20th century. That is why it became more important to highlight the significance of breastfeeding.
