7 Tips for Breastfeeding Mothers

According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, few mothers might try to cut down on their calorie intake to get rid of the extra kilos they might have put on during their pregnancy. But do you know it might not be an ideal thing to do?

According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, mothers who breastfeed must take 300 to 500 calories more than they usually do, this might increase the milk production and also help them keep up their energy. Frequent breastfeeding and more milk being produced burn more calories and that is why it is essential to balance it out to stay healthy in the long run.