Benefits of Breastfeeding for the Baby and the Mother
A mother must feed the baby for at least 6 months from birth and must continue to do so for up to one year.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, a mother must feed their baby for at least 6 months from birth and must continue to do so for up to one year even after introducing solid foods, provided both the mom and the baby are comfortable with it.
According to the WHO, the baby must be breastfed up to 2 years of age. There are different suggestions, but breastfeeding for a few months after birth is essential and beneficial to the baby and the mother. But there are mothers who are unsure and confused about the breastfeeding process.
Today, we list out the benefits of breastfeeding for the mother as well as the baby.
1. Protects the Baby From Diseases
According to the WHO, exclusive breastfeeding can have several health benefits and it also has the potential to protect the baby from diseases.
According to PubMed Central, breast milk can protect the baby or reduce their chances of getting sinus infections, gut infections, respiratory diseases, SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), diabetes, bowel diseases, and other allergies.
2. Promotes Healthy Weight of the Baby
Breastfeeding protects the baby from obesity and helps it maintain a healthy weight. According to US NIH, babies who are breastfed for at least 4 months after their birth have lower risks of obesity, and this is because of the development of different gut bacteria that affects the fat storage process.
Babies who are breastfed have leptin in their system, which is a hormone responsible for appetite regulation and fat accumulation. These babies also have healthy eating patterns.
3. Makes Babies Smarter
Every parent wants their child to be smarter, and if a child scores better or seems smarter for their age, it may be because of the magic of breastfeeding. Breastfed babies are said to be smarter than formula-fed babies, and this is because, breastfeeding helps in brain development due to the touch, intimacy, and eye contact between the baby and mother.
It not only has positive effects on the brain but also prevents behavioral problems, learning difficulties, or development problems.
4. Helps the Mother Lose Weight
Mothers are often confused or scared about feeding their babies, thinking about the after-effects of it or about how the process might affect the body or their weight in general.
The good news is that breastfeeding is nature's way to help mothers lose the baby weight, but some might not notice any effects. Breastfeeding women burn around 500 calories in a day which is equivalent to 45 minutes of a medium-intense workout (PubMed Central).
Mothers can avoid eating sugary or unhealthy foods and can include high fiber, high protein foods in their diet to fasten the weight loss process.
Reduces the Risk of Depression in Mothers
According to the US NIH, postpartum depression is common in 80% of women after childbirth and it may begin with a brief period of emotional distress known as 'baby blues'. Earlier, people found that fatigue, low energy, or bad mood resulted in breastfeeding issues.
Later, the experts found that the relationship between breastfeeding and depression was bidirectional. It meant that not engaging in breastfeeding could increase the chances of depression.
Moreover, the mothers who breastfed their babies had a lower risk of postpartum depression or swifter change of depressive symptoms.
Reduces the Risk of Diseases in Mothers
According to PAHO and WHO, mothers who do not engage in breastfeeding have a 3% increased risk of breast cancer and a 27% increased risk of ovarian cancer. Therefore, mothers must take this process into consideration to protect themselves against other long-term diseases like:
High Blood Fats
Arthritis
Heart Diseases
Type-2 Diabetes
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.