Benefits of Breastfeeding for the Baby and the Mother

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, a mother must feed their baby for at least 6 months from birth and must continue to do so for up to one year even after introducing solid foods, provided both the mom and the baby are comfortable with it.

According to the WHO, the baby must be breastfed up to 2 years of age. There are different suggestions, but breastfeeding for a few months after birth is essential and beneficial to the baby and the mother. But there are mothers who are unsure and confused about the breastfeeding process.

Today, we list out the benefits of breastfeeding for the mother as well as the baby.