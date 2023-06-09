ADVERTISEMENT

Wildfire Smoke From Canada Is Choking New York: What Is the Health Impact?

New York is choking. People are breathing in wildfire smoke. Why is that a health hazard?

Garima Sadhwani
Published
Fit
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Video Producer/Editor: Garima Sadhwani

New York is choking. People are breathing in wildfire smoke. Why is that a health hazard?

Firstly, wildfire smoke contains elements like chemicals, metals, plastics, and PM 2.5 particles which are not the healthiest to inhale.

But it’s not just that. Wildfire smoke is even more harmful because it can rise in the air and travel many miles making a much larger population susceptible to its impacts rather than just those who’re living in the vicinity of the wildfires.

FIT explains what health impacts wildfire smoke and toxic air can have on individuals.
Also Read

Explained: Why Is New York Choking?

Explained: Why Is New York Choking?
ADVERTISEMENT

Health Hazards of Inhaling Wildlife Smoke

Wildfire smoke can cause:

  • Eye irritation

  • Headaches and sinus problems

  • Breathing problems

  • Skin issues

  • Fungal infections

  • Inflammation of organs

  • Weaken the body’s immune system

But it can also lead to much much bigger problems like

  • Lung cancer

  • Brain tumour

  • Heart attacks

  • Stroke

  • Cardiac Arrest

  • Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

  • Asthma

  • Other respiratory illnesses

Apart from physical health, inhaling wildfire smoke can also cause cognitive problems, and likely lead to post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression, found a 2023 study published in PLOS Climate.
Also Read

Podcast | Policy Researcher Talks Heatwaves, Heat Action Plans & Climate Change

Podcast | Policy Researcher Talks Heatwaves, Heat Action Plans & Climate Change
ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is At Risk?

Everyone who inhales wildfire smoke is at risk of developing health complications. But factors like age and a history of respiratory diseases increase that risk.

In fact, another factor that puts you at an increased risk is pregnancy.

A 2023 California-based study, published in the British Medical Journal) found that wildfire smoke can actually cause cellular damage in the placenta in the first & second trimester and lead to “changes in the immune status.”

Not just that, health issues due to inhalation of PM 2.5 particles have led to an increased rate of hospital admission for other comorbidities and infections too, a 2019 British Medical Journal study had found.

Inhaling toxic fumes of wildlife smoke has also been linked to the possibility of premature death.

Also Read

Canada, US Heatwave: Wildfires, Extreme Temperatures Kill Hundreds

Canada, US Heatwave: Wildfires, Extreme Temperatures Kill Hundreds
ADVERTISEMENT

What Can You Do?

If you’re in the vicinity of a wildfire or at risk of inhaling wildfire smoke, it’s best to 

  • Avoid stepping outdoors unless absolutely necessary.

  • Wear N95 or any other protective masks when you step out.

Also Read

'Looks Like Apocalypse': New York Covered With Haze From Canadian Wildfires

'Looks Like Apocalypse': New York Covered With Haze From Canadian Wildfires

Going Forward, What Does This Mean For Public Health? 

For now, it’s hard to say what lies next. There’s not enough research on how repeated and long-term exposure to wildfire smoke can affect our health.

What researchers need to now focus on is how this smoke can impact our water bodies, crops, food, and of course, us!

Also Read

Floods & Wildfires: Don't Blame Only Poorer Countries for Climate Change

Floods & Wildfires: Don't Blame Only Poorer Countries for Climate Change

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from fit

Topics:  Smoke   Health   US 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×