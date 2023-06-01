ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Policy Researcher Talks Heatwaves, Heat Action Plans & Climate Change

More than what we can as individuals do to save ourselves, what is being done at national and international levels?

Prateek LidhooAnoushka Rajesh
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Heatwaves. Literally and metaphorically the “hottest” topic in climate change research. While heatwaves are becoming more and more common in India, are they still dismissed without proper knowledge? More than that, what can we do as individuals to save ourselves? What is being done at national and international levels? Have we understood it enough, and are our plans actionable?

On this episode of The Big Story, our hosts Prateek and Anoushka are joined by Aditya Pillai, a fellow with the Initiative for Climate, Energy, and Environment (ICEE) at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) to answer these questions. 

Aditya Pillai reviewed 37 Heat Action Plans (HAPs) across the country and shares his findings through this chat. He sheds light on what we mean by heatwaves, their detrimental effects, and addresses Heat Action Plans around India while also giving a global perspective, taking into account HAPs all over the world. 

Tune in for an engaging conversation!  

Also Read

Hot Topic: Is It Time for India to Hire 'Heat Officers' to Deal With Heatwaves?

Hot Topic: Is It Time for India to Hire 'Heat Officers' to Deal With Heatwaves?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Podcast   The Big Story   Heatwaves 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×