Podcast | Policy Researcher Talks Heatwaves, Heat Action Plans & Climate Change

Heatwaves. Literally and metaphorically the “hottest” topic in climate change research. While heatwaves are becoming more and more common in India, are they still dismissed without proper knowledge? More than that, what can we do as individuals to save ourselves? What is being done at national and international levels? Have we understood it enough, and are our plans actionable?

On this episode of The Big Story, our hosts Prateek and Anoushka are joined by Aditya Pillai, a fellow with the Initiative for Climate, Energy, and Environment (ICEE) at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) to answer these questions.

Aditya Pillai reviewed 37 Heat Action Plans (HAPs) across the country and shares his findings through this chat. He sheds light on what we mean by heatwaves, their detrimental effects, and addresses Heat Action Plans around India while also giving a global perspective, taking into account HAPs all over the world.

Tune in for an engaging conversation!