Explained: Why Is New York Choking?

"The levels of air pollution that we are seeing today are severe and unusual in Canada and in parts of the US," Rebecca Saari, an air quality expert and associate professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Waterloo, explained to The Quint.

"These are poor air quality days, especially in certain areas, where people should be aware and protecting themselves."

The thick smoke has caused hundreds of flights in the New York area and Philadelphia to be delayed. Schools across the US East Coast canceled outdoor activities, and millions of Americans were urged to stay indoors as smoke blanketed cities with a thick, yellow haze.

But what is behind this sudden spike in air pollution? And for how long is it expected to last? We explain.