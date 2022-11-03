UP Woman In Coma For 7 Months Delivers Baby Girl: Doctors Share Her Story

On 31 March, 23-year-old Shafiya from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr met with a brutal motorbike accident that sent her to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi. On 22 October, nearly seven months later, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl – in the very hospital, while she is still in coma from the accident.

FIT spoke to neurologist Dr Deepak Gupta, and gynaecologist Dr Anjali – whose teams treated her, to understand the rare medical event: How can someone who is unconscious give birth?