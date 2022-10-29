Samantha Prabhu Diagnosed With Myositis: What Is the Autoimmune Condition?
What exactly is the condition? What are the symptoms? How is it diagnosed? Here's a short primer.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Sunday, 29 October, revealed on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis – which leads to weakening of muscles.
"The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon," the actor wrote.
What is Myositis?
Myositis is a chronic condition causing inflammation in muscles. The causes include infection, injury, autoimmune conditions, and drug side effects, according to the US's National Institutes of Health (NIH).
The condition can affect both children and adults. However, studies show that women are more likely to be affected by this disease than men.
Which organs are affected by Myositis?
According to Cleveland Clinic, myositis usually affects the muscles in your:
Arms and shoulders
Legs and hips
Abdomen and spine
However, people may also experience muscle weakness on or near their:
Eyes.
Oesophagus
Diaphragm
What are the different types of Myositis?
Polymyositis – Affecting multiple muscles at the same time
Dermatomyositis – Affects your skin in addition to your muscles
Inclusion body myositis – Degenerative muscle disease that affects those above 50
What are the causes?
According to Cleveland Clinic, myositis is an autoimmune disease. Autoimmune diseases are the result of your immune system accidentally attacking your body instead of protecting the same.
What are the symptoms of Myositis?
According to NIH, the following are the common symptoms:
Muscle weakness.
Joint or muscle pain
Fatigue
Swelling
Trouble breathing or swallowing
Arrhythmia
Can I prevent the condition?
No, there is no known or established way to prevent this condition.
