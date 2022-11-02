Woman Suffers 'Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome': What Are the Symptoms?

Can getting your hair washed at a beauty parlour lead to a stroke? It apparently could! This is a well-documented but rare condition known as the 'beauty parlour stoke syndrome'.

Hyderabad-based neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar took to Twitter to shed light on a case in which a 50-year-old woman began showing symptoms of dizziness, nausea, and vomiting, which started while she was getting her "hair washed with shampoo in a beauty parlour." His post soon went viral.