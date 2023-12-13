Strength Training Over 40: 5 Exercise & Workout Tips

1. Perform More Warm-up Sets- Start by performing a proper movement routine that uses general warm-up like light jogging, mobilizing your entire body like ‘world's greatest stretch’ and specifically warming up the muscle groups which you are going to focus on that day, etc hamstring swipes & quad stretches for a leg day workout. People in their 40s need a slightly longer warm to mobilize their joints well to avoid injuries during workout

2. Focus on Quality- Although it is true for anyone performing any kind of workout movement, this is especially important for people over the age of 45. Performing reps with bad quality can lead to injuries & for people above the age of 45 recovering from injuries can take longer time & keep you away from workouts for long. Performing slow focused reps starting with just bodyweight movements like Body-weight squats & then gradually adding weights like Goblet squats while performing 10-15 reps with good form can help drill down the technique.

3. Include compound exercises & also workouts that focus on core strength and endurance Compound movements like bench Press, Squats, and Deadlifts not only help in improving strength but also help improve joint health & help burn more calories. While core focused workouts like plank hold, bird dog, dead bugs, and side planks help you keep your core strong & avoid back injuries.