World Arthritis Day 2023: Early Warning Signs Of Arthritis

12 October is celebrated as World Arthritis Day every year across the world to raise awareness about rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs), their treatment, and prevention. People suffer from this painful disease since they are unaware of it or the treatment options. According to WHO, around 15 percent of the older population is affected by it and the symptoms are usually more prevalent in the elderly.

Arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that mainly affects the joints and the surrounding tissue. The onset of arthritis is typically marked by tenderness and stiffness that worsens with age. There are two main types of arthritis— rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. Let's know more about the early signs of arthritis.