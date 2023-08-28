No one-size-fit-all regime

The type of running you should be doing, the intensity and the technique will depend on your body composition, says Coach Ash.

This is where trainers come in. They can help build regimes tailored for you.

"Its best to go for a structured training program. This should typically be designed for you, your body and your requirements," adds Deshpande.

"Running is an individual sport, so don't compete with others' progress, and even less with someone who has been doing it for years," says Ghosh.

Food and nutrition

In the initial days, I equated fatigue with progress. And boy would I feel tired within minutes. I realized my eating pattern had a lot to do with this.

Going for runs in the morning meant I often went on an empty stomach. I also wasn't mindful of what I ate afterwards. But the experts FIT spoke to emphasised the importance of nutrition.

"Beginners tend to feel nauseous when they run and this is often because they haven't eaten enough," says Ryan Fernando, a leading sports nutritionist based in Bangalore.