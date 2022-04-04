The Midnight Runner: A Day in the Life of Viral Boy Pradeep Mehra

His elder brother Pankaj, 21, had moved out to Noida a couple of years back, where he took up small jobs. But when their mother fell ill and required expensive medical attention in the city, Pankaj asked Pradeep to join him at McDonald's. Together, the brothers earn about Rs 20,000 per month.

Since Pradeep could no longer run in the mornings – as he would in Uttarakhand – he was forced run home after completing his nearly 10-hour shift.