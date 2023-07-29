Relationships Decoded: Are You in Love or Stuck in Co-Dependence?

There are endless studies that prove that humans are social animals, and we indeed need our communities and sense of belonging to lead a fulfilling, meaningful, and healthy life.

Stable relationships can be very empowering, but sometimes there is a little corollary attached to what we might consider a stable relationship.

They say too much of a good thing is a bad thing, and hence drawing your sense of happiness, belonging, and power from depending on another person beyond a certain point can be harmful too… and enter co-dependency.