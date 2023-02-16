‘My Mother at Fifty-Eight’: What It Means to Live With Anticipatory Grief

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of grief. Reader discretion advised)

“I looked again at her, wan, pale as a late winter’s moon, and felt that old familiar ache, my childhood’s fear, but all I said was, see you soon, Amma, all I did was smile and smile and smile...“

When I first read this disconsolate poetry by Kamala Das as a teenager, I was left baffled for days. I could not register the fact that there is a future without your mother. How bizarre, I exclaimed to myself and flipped through the pages of my CBSE textbook back.