Ramadan 2022: Tips For Healthy Fasting

There are twelve months in the Islamic Lunar calendar and all these months hold significance. Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims all over the world. It is the ninth month of the Lunar calendar and lasts for up to 28-30 days.

Muslims celebrate Ramadan by observing fast, praying, practicing kindness, working for charity, and spending some quality time with their family. It is a time of worship, reflection, self-discipline, and togetherness.

Ramadan will start on 2 April 2022 when the temperatures will be rising slowly. It is important that people stay healthy and maintain a strong immune system with the summers waiting at the doorstep and Covid-19 still posing a threat.

Here are a few things you can do to ensure your family stays healthy while fasting in the month of Ramadan.