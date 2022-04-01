Ramadan 2022: Tips For Healthy Fasting
Stay hydrated, sleep well and follow these tips to ensure healthy fasting during Ramadan 2022.
There are twelve months in the Islamic Lunar calendar and all these months hold significance. Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims all over the world. It is the ninth month of the Lunar calendar and lasts for up to 28-30 days.
Muslims celebrate Ramadan by observing fast, praying, practicing kindness, working for charity, and spending some quality time with their family. It is a time of worship, reflection, self-discipline, and togetherness.
Ramadan will start on 2 April 2022 when the temperatures will be rising slowly. It is important that people stay healthy and maintain a strong immune system with the summers waiting at the doorstep and Covid-19 still posing a threat.
Here are a few things you can do to ensure your family stays healthy while fasting in the month of Ramadan.
Healthy Suhoor Habits
Make sure that you include foods with complex carbs in your diet like rice, fruits, nut smoothies, millets, wheat, etc. You can also consume foods rich in fiber and protein. These foods take time to be digested and keep your body fueled and energetic for a long time.
Make sure not to skip on your Suhoor since it helps keep the blood sugar levels in control and keeps you energetic for the entire day's fasting.
Healthy Iftar Habits
Breaking the fast plays an important role in keeping you fit and healthy. This is where the majority of the people go wrong. It is important that you avoid hogging on deep-fried and sugary foods.
Avoid over-eating and break your fast with dates, fruits, and water. You can then drink Lassi or smoothie followed by a meat or vegetable broth. Try eating small portions of meat, kababs, and biryani.
Stay Hydrated
We are all well informed of the fact that Muslims observing the fast cannot drink water. But make sure to stay hydrated and drink water before the daybreak and after iftar till 9 PM.
You should avoid gulping on too much water before sleeping because it might put pressure on your kidneys, making you feel bloated and resulting in frequent restroom visits thus disrupting your sleep.
Sleep Well
Make sure you finish eating at least two hours before your sleep time. Avoid eating foods with high fats and calories before bedtime since they take time to digest and result in stomach uneasiness.
Since people observing fast have to wake up early, you can try to squeeze in a quick nap in your daytime routine to give your body a little rest.
Avoid Excess Sugar and Fats
Ramadan is also a month of celebration and delicacies besides a holy month meant for praying and forgiveness. Therefore, make sure you avoid binge-eating foods made with excess sugar and butter like pastries, cookies, deep-fried foods.
You can prepare foods in less oil using methods like baking, grilling, sauteing, stir-frying, etc.
Avoid Excess Salt Intake
Avoid eating excess salt in your meals and try staying away from foods like market snacks, chips, sausages, pickles, salad dressings, sauces, biscuits, processed and canned foods. High salt intake can result in water loss and cause dehydration.
You can use fresh herbs instead of salt to enhance the flavor of your dishes.
Avoid Caffeinated Beverages
Make sure you stay away from caffeinated drinks and beverages during your Ramadan fasting since they are diuretics and beverages like tea, coffee, and cold drink can cause frequent urination resulting in loss of excess salt and water from your body. It can leave you dehydrated and low on energy to carry on with the rest of the day.
