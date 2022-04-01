Ramadan 2022: Simple Mehndi Designs That You Can Try at Home

The holy month of Ramadan is knocking at our doors. Ramadan 2022 is scheduled to begin on Saturday, 2 April 2022 and end on 1 May 2022.

However, one should remember that these are tentative Ramadan 2022 dates. The dates of Ramadan depend on the sighting of the crescent moon.

It can be expected that Ramadan 2022 will start on the mentioned date. The holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month in the Muslim Lunar Calendar.