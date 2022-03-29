Ramadan 2022: Why Is the Holy Month So Significant for Muslims
Ramadan 2022: The holy month allows Muslims to connect with their Almighty.
Ramadan is considered the most holy month in the Islamic calendar. Muslim people eagerly wait for this month throughout the year.
Ramadan 2022 is set to begin on 2 April 2022. It is important to note that this is a tentative date as the commencement of the month depends on the moon.
However, it is expected that Ramadan 2022 will begin on the scheduled date only.
Ramadan, the holy month for the Muslims, is observed for one whole month. The last date of the holy month marks the arrival of the festival of Eid.
The festival of Eid is also the most awaited among the people who follow the Muslim religion and its teachings.
Ramadan 2022: Dates
During the holy month, the Muslim people follow a lot of rules and rituals that help them to connect with their God.
If Ramadan 2022 begins on 2 April 2022, then it is set to end on 1 May 2022. Eid will be celebrated a day after Ramadan 2022 ends, which is on 2 May 2022.
Ramadan is a period of devotion for Muslims. During the auspicious month of Ramadan, Muslims from all over the world fast during the day throughout the month.
They also offer prayers to Allah throughout the day. Muslim people pray for the good health and happiness of their loved ones.
Ramadan 2022: Importance of the Holy Month
The Muslims greet each other by saying Ramadan Kareem or Ramadan Mubarak during the holy month.
They also recite Quran and conduct five major prayers. The Muslims receive countless blessings and rewards from the Almighty because of their good intentions and deeds.
Ramadan is the time when the Muslims neither eat nor drink from sunrise to sunset.
They start and end their days by praying to their Almighty. The holy month of Ramadan holds a lot of importance for the Muslim community.
During this month, people remember the time when the teachings of the Holy Quran were first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.
Muslim people open their day-long fast in the evenings at Iftaari which is conducted after sunset. The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month and the people stop fasting from that day.
The act of fasting allows Muslims to connect with the sufferings of others and be better people.
The Muslims eagerly wait for the holy month of Ramadan to commence as it helps them understand their religion better.
