UK Detects First Human Case of New Swine Flu Strain: What We Know

UK’s public health officials detected the A(H1N2)v infection in a routine screening, confirming the first human case of a “swine flu strain,” on Monday, 27 November.
The case was detected at a GP surgery in North Yorkshire, when a person came in with a mild illness. The person has fully recovered.
According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), about 50 cases of A(H1N2)v have been recorded in the last two decades globally, with the most recent one being in the US in August this year.
The Big Point: This strain of this virus has not been detected previously in the UK. The swine flu strain detected is similar to another strain that has been infecting pigs.
Why It Matters: Since the person infected does not work with pigs, the UKHSA is investigating the source of the infection and has increased surveillance in North Yorkshire hospital.
“We are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce any potential spread. In accordance with established protocols, investigations are under way to learn how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are any further associated cases.”Meera Chand, UKHSA's Incident Director
What You Can Do: The UK health agency has asked people to:
Avoid coming in contact with others if you have flu-like symptoms
Report to the vet if you’re a pig owner and your herd has any swine flu-like symptoms
