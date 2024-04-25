Mumps Outbreak in Delhi: What Precautions Should You Take? Your FAQs Answered

“We have been seeing an increase in cases of mumps in Delhi, especially in children and young adults,” Dr Tarun Sahani, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, tells FIT.

According to data from the Centre’s Health Ministry, at least 15,637 cases of mumps have been reported in the country from January-March 2024.

Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu – apart from Delhi NCR – are also seeing a drastic rise in cases of mumps, media reports state.