Indian spice brands MDH and Everest Masala are under the scanner after food safety authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore flagged that the spices contain ethylene oxide, a Group 1 carcinogen.
Hong Kong’s Centre for Food Safety had said on 5 April,
“The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department announced today that samples of several kinds of prepackaged spice mix products were found to contain a pesticide, ethylene oxide.”
Both Hong Kong and Singapore have recalled the products from their respective markets. Singapore also issued a notice to the importer SP Muthiah & Sons regarding the recall.
Explained: Why Are MDH, Everest Masala Under Scanner in Hong Kong & Singapore?
1. Which Products Have Been Named?
MDH Madras Curry Powder
MDH Sambhar Masala
MDH Curry Powder
Everest Fish Curry Masala
Recalling the products, a spokesperson for the Hong Kong food regulatory body told media houses,
“The CFS has informed the vendors concerned of the irregularities and instructed them to stop the sale and remove from shelves the affected products. According to the CFS’ instructions, the distributors/importers concerned have initiated recalls on the affected products.”
The Singaporean body, on the other hand, said, “Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, ethylene oxide is allowed to be used in the sterilisation of spices. Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume them. Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.”
What Is Ethylene Oxide?
Ethylene oxide is a colourless, flammable gas that is used as a pesticide, to clean medical equipment, and to “make antifreeze.”
The chemical is used in food products, especially spices, to “protect them from fungal and bacterial attack during transport and storage,” according to the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment.
Basically, it is used as a fumigant since it can eliminate bacteria and protect the food from being contaminated.Expand
2. How Does Ethylene Oxide Impact Our Health?
According to the National Cancer Institute, “Being exposed to ethylene oxide can cause lung damage, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and shortness of breath. Being exposed over a long time may increase the risk of certain types of cancer.”
The use of ethylene oxide in food products has been banned in the European Union since 2011, and a usage limit has been put on the chemical in many places.
The CFS said,
“The International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified ethylene oxide as a Group-1 carcinogen. According to the pesticide residues in Food Regulation (Cap 132CM), food for human consumption containing pesticide residue may only be sold if consumption of the food is not dangerous or prejudicial to health.”
Not the First Time
Notably, this is not the first time that Indian spice brands have been pulled up. In 2023, the US Food and Drugs Authority had recalled Everest’s Sambhar and Garam Masala after the two products were found to have contained salmonella.
In 2019, the US FDA had recalled three batches of MDH Sambhar Masala for the same reason.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)Expand
Which Products Have Been Named?
MDH Madras Curry Powder
MDH Sambhar Masala
MDH Curry Powder
Everest Fish Curry Masala
Recalling the products, a spokesperson for the Hong Kong food regulatory body told media houses,
“The CFS has informed the vendors concerned of the irregularities and instructed them to stop the sale and remove from shelves the affected products. According to the CFS’ instructions, the distributors/importers concerned have initiated recalls on the affected products.”
The Singaporean body, on the other hand, said, “Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, ethylene oxide is allowed to be used in the sterilisation of spices. Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume them. Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.”
What Is Ethylene Oxide?
Ethylene oxide is a colourless, flammable gas that is used as a pesticide, to clean medical equipment, and to “make antifreeze.”
The chemical is used in food products, especially spices, to “protect them from fungal and bacterial attack during transport and storage,” according to the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment.
Basically, it is used as a fumigant since it can eliminate bacteria and protect the food from being contaminated.
How Does Ethylene Oxide Impact Our Health?
According to the National Cancer Institute, “Being exposed to ethylene oxide can cause lung damage, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and shortness of breath. Being exposed over a long time may increase the risk of certain types of cancer.”
The use of ethylene oxide in food products has been banned in the European Union since 2011, and a usage limit has been put on the chemical in many places.
The CFS said,
“The International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified ethylene oxide as a Group-1 carcinogen. According to the pesticide residues in Food Regulation (Cap 132CM), food for human consumption containing pesticide residue may only be sold if consumption of the food is not dangerous or prejudicial to health.”
Not the First Time
Notably, this is not the first time that Indian spice brands have been pulled up. In 2023, the US Food and Drugs Authority had recalled Everest’s Sambhar and Garam Masala after the two products were found to have contained salmonella.
In 2019, the US FDA had recalled three batches of MDH Sambhar Masala for the same reason.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)