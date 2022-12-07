Male Sexual Enhancement Supplements: How Does It Affect Your Body?

Furthermore, these addictions come with their own risks like:

Headache or light-headedness

Redness of eye

Visual disturbances

While these aren’t as visible in nature, some men get deeply impacted by these supplements leading to drastic anxiety or panic attacks. While a physician’s prescription is always recommended, not doing so could lead to hypertension – the sudden blood pressure drop which could prove to be fatal.

According to Dr Ajith, "Viagra causes coronary steal phenomenon, where it steals the blood from cardiac supply to increase it in the penile gland. This can cause sudden deaths and is most common when taken without a prescription or when taken in overdose."