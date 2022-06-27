Acid Reflux: Drinks To Get Rid of Symptoms
Include these drinks in your diet if you suffer from acid reflux.
A person who experiences acid reflux, or heartburn, feels a burning and painful sensation in their throat and chest. If you want to get rid of the symptoms without any effort or a special diet, you should start drinking more water and chewing your food slowly. Some doctors also recommend eating smaller meals at regular intervals of time to prevent acid reflux.
Acid reflux occurs when stomach acid flows back into a person's esophagus or food pipe. It is common for people to experience acid reflux intermittently.
However, people who consistently experience acid reflux may be suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).
In this article, we will share a few drinks that one can consume to avoid or reduce acid reflux symptoms.
Ginger Tea
According to US NIH, ginger has been used as a natural remedy for years and it has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce various symptoms of gastrointestinal conditions like:
Acid reflux
Dyspepsia
Research shows that ginger eases pressure on the lower esophageal sphincter and helps in gastric emptying. If this pressure is not reduced, the chances of the sphincter failing increases, thus making stomach acid flow back into the food pipe.
Moreover, if a person's stomach empties effectively, it can reduce the amount of stomach acid in the upper digestive tract.
Ginger tea can provide a warm, soothing sensation. Ginger ale is not that helpful due to the carbonation and presence of caffeine. Commercial ginger ale does not contain enough ginger to give the required results.
Plant-Based Milk
People who are lactose intolerant often experience acid reflux symptoms after the consumption of dairy products. But milk has to be a part of our daily diet. Therefore, lactose-intolerant people can replace their milk with plant-based milk like:
soy milk
flax milk
cashew milk
coconut milk
oat milk
almond milk
These plant-based milk have a lower fat content than most dairy products, thus making them a safer choice for people with GERD.
But you must know that carrageenan is a common additive in non-dairy beverages and causes digestive symptoms like bloating, irritable bowel syndrome, and inflammation.
According to PubMed, this additive and the associated health risks should be reassessed. Check your nutrition labels to avoid this additive if you have GERD.
Low-Fat Cow's Milk
According to Healthline, cow’s milk can be difficult to digest since the whole cow milk contains a significant amount of fat. Like other high-fat foods, consumption of full fat cow’s milk relaxes the lower esophageal sphincter, which causes or worsens reflux symptoms.
Research also found that fats reduces gastric motility, thus keeping high fat foods in your stomach longer. The only thing you can do is to choose plant-based milk or cow’s milk lower fat content.
Coconut Water
Coconut water is a refreshing and rejuvenating drink that can be enjoyed throughout the year. It not only helps the body cool down but also improves digestion and metabolism. So, if you are suffering from indigestion or acid reflux, the natural enzymes in coconut water can help you get back on your feet.
People suffering from a bout of diarrhea or recovering from a stomach-related illness can drink a few glasses of coconut water to soothe the tummy. Unsweetened coconut water is beneficial for people with acid reflux or GERD. It is a good source of electrolytes like potassium that promote pH balance within the body thus managing acid reflux.
Fruit Juice
Vegetables and fruits are beneficial in most cases and so is the case here. Vegetable and fruit juices are highly recommended for people suffering from acid reflux. Citrus drinks like pineapple juice and apple juice can be acidic and cause acid reflux symptoms.
You must try juices that are less acidic so that they don't trigger GERD symptoms. Such juices include:
carrot juice
aloe vera juice
cabbage juice
freshly juiced drinks made with less acidic foods, such as beets, watermelon, spinach, cucumber, or pear
Since tomato-based foods can trigger reflux symptoms, try avoiding them as well.
