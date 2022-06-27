Acid Reflux: Drinks To Get Rid of Symptoms

A person who experiences acid reflux, or heartburn, feels a burning and painful sensation in their throat and chest. If you want to get rid of the symptoms without any effort or a special diet, you should start drinking more water and chewing your food slowly. Some doctors also recommend eating smaller meals at regular intervals of time to prevent acid reflux.

Acid reflux occurs when stomach acid flows back into a person's esophagus or food pipe. It is common for people to experience acid reflux intermittently.

However, people who consistently experience acid reflux may be suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

In this article, we will share a few drinks that one can consume to avoid or reduce acid reflux symptoms.