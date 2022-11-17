Reproductive Crisis Incoming? Sperm Count Is Declining Globally, Says New Study

Sperm count and sperm concentration among men are falling globally, including India, a new study published in Oxford Academic on Tuesday, 15 November, suggests.

Why this matters: The study indicates that a reproductive crisis might be in the works in the near future. If the sperm concentration levels fall below 40 million per milliliter, it could impact fertility and cause reproductive problems, the researchers pointed. This could also mean an increase in testicular cancer in men and genital birth defects.