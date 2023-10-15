Global Handwashing Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, Images & Activities

Global Handwashing Day is observed every year on 15 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about the role of handwashing in preventing several microbial diseases. Washing of hands with soap and water may sound no big, but you should know that there are different types of diseases that spread due to unclean hands. According to Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 3 diarrheal illnesses and 1 in 5 respiratory infections can be prevented by keeping a good hand hygiene.
Celebrating Handwashing Day on a global level is an opportunity to educate masses about the significant role of washing hands with soap and water in preventing the spread of germs, and associated diseases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people were often advised to keep their hands clean and wash them frequently because most of the disease spread through contact with hands.
Global Handwashing Day 2023 Theme
The theme of Global Handwashing Day 2023 is "Clean Hands Are Within Reach." According to unwater.org, "The campaign says, through strong leadership and collective efforts, we can close gaps in access and practice to achieve hand hygiene for all. Everyone has a role to play to ensure clean hands are within reach."
History of Global Handwashing Day
Global Handwashing Day was established by the Global Handwashing Partnership with an aim to promote hand hygiene across the world. The first Global Handwashing Day was celebrated on 15 October 2008. The main agenda behind recognising this day is to foster a culture of handwashing with soap and water to prevent different types of communicable diseases.
According to cdc.gov, "Global Handwashing Day is a yearly reminder that handwashing with soap and water is one of the best steps we can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others. Many germs that can make people sick are spread when we don’t wash our hands with soap and clean, running water. That is why handwashing is so important, especially at key times such as after using the bathroom, when preparing food, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose."
Global Handwashing Day 2023 Significance and Objectives
The significance of Global Handwashing Day includes the following:
Create awareness about hand hygiene on a global level.
Promote the practice of washing hands with soap and water to prevent infectious diseases.
Highlighting the significant role of handwashing in not only preventing diseases but also maintaining overall health and well being.
It is a global advocacy day that is specifically established for preventing hygiene related diseases and saving precious lives.
Global Handwashing Day 2023 Activities
To create awareness among people, you can engage in following activities on Global Handwashing Day 2023.
Participate in events, seminars, workshops, and campaigns that are focussed on promoting hand hygiene. You can later educate your friends and family regarding the benefits of handwashing.
Organise handwashing drives and distribute free soaps and sanitizers to people so that they can start washing their hands regularly.
Organise events related to handwashing in schools and so that kids will learn the importance of handwashing and employ this habit in their day to day lives.
Run online campaigns on handwashing to create awareness. You can use hashtags like #handwashing, #handwashingday, #globalhandwashingday, and #handhygiene.
Distribute booklets, flyers, posters, and banners that have basic information about the practice of handwashing.
