Global Handwashing Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, Images & Activities

Global Handwashing Day is observed every year on 15 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about the role of handwashing in preventing several microbial diseases. Washing of hands with soap and water may sound no big, but you should know that there are different types of diseases that spread due to unclean hands. According to Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 3 diarrheal illnesses and 1 in 5 respiratory infections can be prevented by keeping a good hand hygiene.

Celebrating Handwashing Day on a global level is an opportunity to educate masses about the significant role of washing hands with soap and water in preventing the spread of germs, and associated diseases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people were often advised to keep their hands clean and wash them frequently because most of the disease spread through contact with hands.