ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Two Key Scientists Behind mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Win Nobel Prize for Medicine

Karikó and Weissman, who helped create the COVID-19 vaccine, will share the 11 million Swedish kronor prize.

FIT
Published
Fit
1 min read
Two Key Scientists Behind mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Win Nobel Prize for Medicine
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman have been awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize for Medicine for their contributions to the development of mRNA vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

The "nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID," the organisation said.

Karikó and Weissman share the 11 million Swedish kronor prize announced on Monday, 2 October, by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from fit

Topics:  Nobel Prize 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×