Two Key Scientists Behind mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Win Nobel Prize for Medicine

Scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman have been awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize for Medicine for their contributions to the development of mRNA vaccines against the novel coronavirus.
The "nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID," the organisation said.
Karikó and Weissman share the 11 million Swedish kronor prize announced on Monday, 2 October, by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.
