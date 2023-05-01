Down Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Down syndrome is a genetic condition and the people suffering from the condition are born with an extra chromosome. In general, most people have 23 pairs of chromosomes within each cell in their body which makes the total as 46 but a person with Down syndrome has an extra copy of chromosome 21, meaning their cells contain 47 total chromosomes instead of 46 affecting the brain and body of the person.

Down syndrome can affect anyone and it doesn’t occur as a result of something that the parents did before or during pregnancy. The most cases of Down syndrome happen randomly or sporadically. People don’t usually inherit Down syndrome in an autosomal dominant or recessive pattern during conception when the egg and sperm meet.

Let's know more about Down Syndrome with the help of its causes, symptoms, risks, diagnosis, and treatment.