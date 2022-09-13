5 Foods That Will Help Build Lean Muscles

People often think that only intense workouts can help them build lean muscles. But research has proved that nutrition plays an important role in building lean muscles. In fact, nutrition is more important than workouts, and physical activity alone will not benefit the muscles.

Limiting oneself to intense workouts will make the body weak as the right food is required to help recover the muscles and tackle the soreness. Lack of proper nutrition stalls one's progress and does not help the damaged muscles recover properly.

According to US NIH, high protein foods help gain muscles while carbs and fats are an important source of energy. If you aim to gain lean muscle, exercise regularly, and consume more calories for better results. Here is a list of foods that can help build lean muscles.