Severe COVID Damages Heart, Kidneys and Lungs Even Months After Infection: Study

A new study found that COVID-19 can cause inflammation of the kidneys, heart, and lungs during and even months after infection.

We've already covered the extent of how COVID-19 and long COVID can affect patients, even those with no preconditions or comorbidities.

Previous studies have also confirmed that upto TWO YEARS after infection, more than 57 percent of patients reported at least one symptom of COVID-19, such as fatigue, exhaustion, or breathlessness.

The study, published in Nature journal, found that one in seven patients who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 died or were rehospitalized, and two out of three patients needed secondary or outpatient care in the months after infection.