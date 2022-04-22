'COVID Never Left Me': Stories of Those Battling Long COVID

For people like Nishtha - a previously healthy woman in her mid-thirties, now faced with the challenges of long COVID - 'new normal' has meant more than just working from home and having a collection of face masks.

And for someone like Arun, who has battled chronic illnesses all her life, getting COVID has meant her worst fears coming true, even with a 'mild' variant like Omicron.

This is Nishtha and Arun's long COVID story.