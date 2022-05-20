Long COVID in Children Can Show Up in Sneaky Ways: Experts Explain

"It's feels like he hasn't fully recovered from COVID," says 10-year-old Saksham's mother, Shubha (name changed).

Saksham, like many healthy kids in India, caught COVID somewhere between the second and the third waves, and fought it without much fuss.

The difference was that, unlike many of his counterparts, Saksham's troubles with COVID only really started after his recovery.

"At that time vaccines were not available to children yet," explains his mother.