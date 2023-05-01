Weekly COVID Caseload in India Drops by 27%: Has the Recent Surge Peaked?

XBB1.1.6 Omicron sub-variant, dubbed Arcturus, was thought to be behind the sudden surge in COVID cases witnessed in India recently.

This time around, there were some reports of symptoms previously not associated with COVID. Notably, conjunctivitis, and itchy eyes.

It must be noted, however, that there isn't any evidence of the Arcturus being more virulent or causing more severe illness than other Omicron strains.

Speaking to FIT in early April, Public Health Expert, Dr Srinath Reddy said, "For a variety of reasons, I think we will get periodic spikes. This is going to be an ongoing phenomenon that we will continue to see from time to time."