COVID Cases Rise, Health Ministry Revises SOP: Why You Must Avoid Antibiotics

India saw a single-day rise of more than 918 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, 20 March. The number of active cases has increased to 6,350, and the daily positivity was recorded at 2.08 percent.

In light of rising cases, the COVID Task Force has released a revised set of guidelines for treatment of the coronavirus in adult patients in India. What are the guidelines? Why should you avoid antibiotics? Here's all you need to know.