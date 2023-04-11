ADVERTISEMENT

Over 5K COVID Cases Recorded in a Day: How Is India Preparing for XBB 1.16?

What are different states in India doing to curb the rise in COVID cases? FIT breaks it down.

Garima Sadhwani
Published
Fit
2 min read
Over 5K COVID Cases Recorded in a Day: How Is India Preparing for XBB 1.16?
With COVID cases driven by the XBB 1.16 variant, on a rise in the country again, local and state governments across the country have asked people to mask up and avoid stepping out in public spaces.

The Centre also announced mock drills to check COVID preparedness on Monday and Tuesday in health facilities across the nation.

The Indian Medical Association, a doctors-run body in the country, has suggested that the surge in COVID cases could be due to

  • Relaxed COVID guidelines

  • Decreased testing

  • Not wearing masks in public or following COVID-appropriate behaviour

  • New variant

Read on to know what measures are being taken in your cities and states to curb the surge.

Delhi: On Sunday, 9 April, Delhi witnessed four COVID deaths. Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, however, told reporters, that while COVID was the primary cause of death for one of the deceased, the others passed away due to comorbidities. 

Bharadwaj warned that COVID cases could rise in the next few days in the National Capital Region and added, “Delhi government and its health department is on high alert.”

Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital's Medical Director Suresh Kumar told PTI that the new strain of COVID – XBB 1.16 – does not cause “severe disease.” 

With flu-like symptoms affecting people en masse in Delhi, the number of cases of H3N2 virus and COVID both have gone up recently. 

Mohali: A two-day mock drill was conducted in Mohali by Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain to ‘review preparations’ for a likely surge in COVID cases. Jain has asked the state health authorities to “inspect the medical oxygen plant” and increase testing across the district, reported Times of India.

Bhopal: Mock COVID drills were also held in Bhopal on Monday wherein the city’s health facilities were checked for their oxygen generation capacity, medicine stocks, ventilators, ICU, etc. 

A review meeting was also held at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the city. The institute’s director was quoted by TOI as saying that the “situation in Madhya Pradesh is under control.”
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has made masks mandatory in all health facilities in the city. The same has been done in Jammu and Kashmir as well, reported Hindustan Times

Assam: On Monday, 10 April, mock drills across 1,300 facilities were held by the Assam National Health Mission. Though Assam has not witnessed a rise in COVID cases as of now, health officials told TOI that the state was prepared to handle an emergency situation.

Kerala: Health Minister Veena George on Saturday imposed the mask mandate for

  • Pregnant women

  • Elderly people

  • Anyone suffering from lifestyle diseases or comorbidities

Haryana, Puducherry: The health authorities have imposed the mask mandate in all public places. 

Precautions You Can Follow

  • Avoid stepping out in crowded places, especially if you are immunocompromised

  • Wear masks in public

  • Sanitise your hands frequently

(With inputs from PTI, Hindustan Times, and Times of India)

Topics:  COVID   Covid in India 

