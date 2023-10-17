Common Symptoms Of Diabetes In Women

Diabetes is a condition in which the body either cannot produce enough insulin or cannot use the produced insulin properly. The first case of lack of insulin production is type 1 diabetes and improper use of insulin is type 2 diabetes. Both types result in too much glucose in the blood.

People suffering from prediabetes, diabetes, or other health conditions need to pay a little extra attention to their diet as a proper and balanced diet can help regulate blood sugar levels. Normal blood sugar levels are important to keep yourself healthy.

Here are a few symptoms that are seen only in diabetic females and these symptoms may turn into serious health conditions if not diabetes is not diagnosed.