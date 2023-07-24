Not Just High Blood Sugar, Diabetes Can Also Damage Your Heart

Technological advances today are impacting almost every aspect of our life, making our everyday lives easier with conveniences that have eased up a lot of our physical work.

But, the other side of today’s modern lifestyle is that for every problem solved by technology, other new problems arise. Among these new problems is the rise in non-communicable diseases.

Recent decades have witnessed a significant rise in NCDs. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), NCDs are estimated to cause 74 percent of all deaths globally.

As of 2021, around 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, a number that has nearly quadrupled since 1980. As far as India is concerned, estimates indicate that 31 million more Indians became diabetic in four years (2019-2021).