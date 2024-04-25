Every summer season, my diabetic parents and I have the same arguments – should or should they not be allowed to have mangoes?
More often than not, I concede to their cravings – how can I not, when mango season is almost a festival in the country?
This year, though, before either accepting or denying their wishes, I decided to ask experts.
Can diabetes patients have mangoes? How many mangoes are too many mangoes for them?
Can People With Diabetes Have Mangoes?
Dr Arun Kumar C Singh, Director, Endocrinology & Diabetology, Metro Hospital, Noida, tells FIT,
“This is a common confusion. Fruits are good for health, but since they are sweet, diabetes patients often avoid eating them out of fear, or they consume it in the wrong quantity or the wrong way.”
He adds, "Sugar levels are affected by everything we eat. There's a glycemic index which helps figure what food leads to how much increase in sugar level. All diabetes patients should eat fruits regularly. Mangoes, however, have a high glycemic index. So, you should take care of the quantity you're consuming and how you're consuming.”
Dr Richa Chaturvedi, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, agrees.
“We never say never to any food items. Everything can be taken in moderation. Fruits, especially seasonal fruits, are good for health,” she adds.
Wait, does that mean your sugar levels are not affected if you eat fruits?
“No,Dr Arun Kumar C Singh
Both the doctors say that you should be mindful of the way you’re consuming the fruit and monitor your intake.
Dr Chaturvedi explains, “You should check your sugar levels two hours after you’ve eaten. If they are normal, then you have nothing to worry about. But if the fruits have affected your sugar level, adjust the quantity accordingly or consult your doctor.”
But Doctors Also Advise…
The experts also advise exercising caution.
Don't eat more than 100-150 gm of mangoes in one sitting.
Eat the whole fruit, don’t consume it in the form of shakes or juices.
Walk and exercise more to burn the extra calories.
Stay hydrated.
Don’t consume beverages that have added sugar.
Make a food platter or try mango salads – to have a variety of foods that both fibrous and healthy.
Consult a dietitian or nutritionist if you have any doubts.
Dr Singh adds, "Avoid eating mangoes after meals or at dinner time. Instead, have it between meals as a snack."
