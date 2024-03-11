7 Tips & Remedies To Stop Snoring

4. Use a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine for OSA

The CPAP machine is the standard treatment for OSA. You need to wear a pressurized air mask over your nose, mouth, or both when you sleep. This helps to keep your airways open.

There are many different types of masks available, which also include the ones that are more comfortable for people with glasses or who breathe through their mouths during sleep.

5. Maintain a moderate weight

In case you are overweight, weight loss will reduce the amount of tissue in the throat since excess tissues cause your snoring. You can reduce your overall caloric intake by eating smaller portions and more nutrient-rich foods, this will help you to lose weight.

6. Raise the head of your bed

You can try elevating the head of your bed by a few inches as it helps to reduce snoring by keeping your airways open. You can try using products such as bed risers or pillows to get a little extra height.

7. Sleep on your side

If you sleep on your back you need to know that it causes your tongue to move to the back of your throat, which partly blocks airflow through your throat. But sleeping on your side allows the air to flow easily and it will reduce or stop your snoring.