5 Yoga Poses to Stop Snoring Naturally

Snoring is a common problem but very few people try to resolve it. People do not even take it seriously, it is brushed aside with a few jokes. But research has proved that snoring is a serious and widespread problem affecting the snorer and the person subjected to it.

Snoring increases the risk of stroke and heart conditions in snorers while sleepless nights affect the latter.

There are various treatment options in the market that can help a person with snoring. But these options may be expensive and may have side effects. Here are a few yoga poses that can stop your snoring by decongesting the breathing canal.