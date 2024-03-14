7 Risks and Complications of Late Pregnancy

Nowadays women struggle to make their careers, prioritize themselves, and have a happy healthy family. Women tend to get pregnant in their mid or late thirties without knowing the health risks or complications they might have to face during or after pregnancy. Thus, we are here to highlight the risks of late pregnancies that women need to be aware of.
1. Premature Birth- Premature birth occurs when the baby is born too soon, before 37 weeks of pregnancy. Premature babies are likely to have health problems at birth and later in life as well.
2. Underweight Babies- Older women tend to give birth to underweight babies. Low birth weight happens when the baby is born weighing less than 5 pounds, 8 ounces.
3. Pregnancy with Multiples- Older women are more likely to get pregnant with multiples compared to younger women. This happens on its own because of changes in the hormones with age, and some fertility treatments make women get pregnant with multiples. Being pregnant with multiples causes several problems like premature birth, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and problems with the baby’s growth.
4. Birth Defects- There are chances of birth defects, like Down syndrome. Birth defects are health conditions that are present at birth. Birth defects change the shape or function of one or more parts of the body. They tend to cause problems in overall health, how the body develops, or how the body works. Older women are more likely to have a baby with a birth defect compared to younger women.
5. Need Of a C-Section Surgery- Older women are more likely to have pregnancy complications that make a C-section necessary. A C-section is surgery in which the baby is born through a cut that the doctor makes in the belly and uterus (womb). Like any surgery, a C-section comes with risks, like infection and reaction to anesthesia.
6. Preexisting diabetes: It occurs when women have too much sugar called blood sugar or glucose in their blood. Too much blood sugar damages organs in the body, including blood vessels, nerves, eyes, and kidneys. Preexisting diabetes means having diabetes even before getting pregnant.
7. Preeclampsia: It is a condition that happens after the 20th week of pregnancy and sometimes right after pregnancy. It is when a pregnant woman has high blood pressure and signs that some of her organs, especially her kidneys and liver, may not be working properly. Signs of preeclampsia include having protein in the urine, changes in vision, and severe headaches. Older women who are over the age of 40, tend to have a higher risk for preeclampsia.
