7 Risks and Complications of Late Pregnancy

1. Premature Birth- Premature birth occurs when the baby is born too soon, before 37 weeks of pregnancy. Premature babies are likely to have health problems at birth and later in life as well.

2. Underweight Babies- Older women tend to give birth to underweight babies. Low birth weight happens when the baby is born weighing less than 5 pounds, 8 ounces.

3. Pregnancy with Multiples- Older women are more likely to get pregnant with multiples compared to younger women. This happens on its own because of changes in the hormones with age, and some fertility treatments make women get pregnant with multiples. Being pregnant with multiples causes several problems like premature birth, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and problems with the baby’s growth.

4. Birth Defects- There are chances of birth defects, like Down syndrome. Birth defects are health conditions that are present at birth. Birth defects change the shape or function of one or more parts of the body. They tend to cause problems in overall health, how the body develops, or how the body works. Older women are more likely to have a baby with a birth defect compared to younger women.