Alia, Priyanka, Ayushmann Shower Love As Deepika & Ranveer Announce Pregnancy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram on Thursday, 29 February, to announce that they are expecting their first child. The baby is due to arrive in September. The news led to numerous congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues from the industry, namely Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta, Vikrant Massey, Mira Rajput, Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha.