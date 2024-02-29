ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Alia, Priyanka, Ayushmann Shower Love As Deepika & Ranveer Announce Pregnancy

Deepika and Ranveer's baby will be born in September.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram on Thursday, 29 February, to announce that they are expecting their first child. The baby is due to arrive in September. The news led to numerous congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues from the industry, namely Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta, Vikrant Massey, Mira Rajput, Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha.

Vikrant Massey commented, "OMGGGGGGG!!!! Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen aap dono ko!!!"

Priyanka wrote "Mubarak." Sonam Kapoor replied, ""Congratulations." Sonakshi wrote, ""Your best production yet!!!! So so happy for you both… congratulations."

Take a look at other reactions:

