5 Tips to Manage and Curb Sugar Cravings
Try these simple and effective ways to manage sugar cravings
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Are you also someone who loves to eat chocolate pudding, a pastry, or ice cream after a good meal. you are not alone there are people who get a sudden urge to chew on their favorite desserts or just the sweets because of their sweet tooth or due to their habit.
But have you ever thought about the reason behind grabbing sweet things. That appetite may be hardwired and carbs in sweets stimulate the release of the feel-good brain chemical serotonin.
The taste of sugar also releases endorphins that help you calm down and relax us, offering you a natural high that we term as 'sugar rush'. There's no problem in eating sweets every now and then but definitely when you begin to do that more often. Sometimes, you may not even realize that you are having sugar in processed foods like breads, yogurt, juices, and sauces.
Thus, here are a few tips to manage your sugar cravings to prevent the damage and keep the heart healthy.
Give in at Times: We happen to suddenly go on a strict diet when we begin working out or trying to be fitter but you cannot suddenly change your eating habits. Whenever you carve a sweet, eat a little, maybe a small cookie or a candy bar. Enjoying a little sweets can prevent the feeling of being denied of sweets and you can also keep a calorie limit to make it easier for you to track you calorie intake in the form of sugar.
Combining foods may Help: If you think you cannot stop after eating a cookie or a candy, try combining a craving food with a healthy one like try eating fruits (bananas and strawberries) with chocolate dip or make healthy cookies at home. You can also mix almonds with chocolate chips. This will help you soothe your craving and get your nutrients.
Choose quality over quantity: If you think you can't go without a dessert or sweet anymore. Try choosing a wonderful, decadent sweet or craving you like but keep it small. Eat something you really love and savor every bite -- slowly. Never cut off your favorites in the diet else you will end up coming back to them for larger portions and never try to fill your stomach with sweets.
Eat regularly: Don't wait for too long when you crave a sweet or dessert, you might end up consuming more of it. Also, plan your meals in such a way that you do not feel hungry in between because it can lead to dependence on snacks and sweets with sugar. Eat every 3 to 5 hours to avoid avoid irrational eating behavior.
Get support: Many people try to depend on foods they love or say junk food, in particular when they are stressed, depressed, or angry. Firstly, you need to understand it is a bad eating pattern and it doesn't solve emotional issues. Thus, ask your doctor or closed ones to keep a tag of your eating habits so that they can remind you that you are doing it again and feel free to talk about it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
Topics: Sugar sugar cravings
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.