5 Healthy Alternatives to Refined Sugar

The moment we want to add sweetness to our food or beverages, we think of refined sugar and don't even take a second to think how unhealthy it might be. According to research, most people consume sugar in the form of refined sweeteners like white sugar and high fructose corn syrup (HFCS). These sweeteners are also used in beverages, cereals, sweet snacks, and desserts.

Although sweets taste delicious but the added sugar takes a toll on your health. Added sugar is strongly linked to health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and fatty liver disease. It is fine to have refined sugar once in blue moon but if you want to have sweet things regularly, replace refined sweeteners like white sugar and HFCS with other sweeteners that we will mention below.